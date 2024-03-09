Andrew Zimmern's Tip For Delicious Tomato Sorbet

It's easy to forget sometimes that tomatoes are a fruit, not a vegetable. They often star in countless entrees and appetizers, from pasta with marinara sauce to a caprese salad. But it's their fruitiness that makes tomatoes a great choice for a dessert as well. They lend a certain brightness to an icy sorbet, which can be served alongside both savory and sweet dishes. There's even tomato ice cream, too.

Tomato sorbet may seem like something that only appears on restaurant menus, but it's actually fairly easy to make at home, too. The ingredients are straightforward –- red wine vinegar or lemon juice, salt, and tomatoes, of course. Some recipes include garlic for a more savory spin or sugar to enhance the fruit's natural sweetness.

Food personality Andrew Zimmern offers a great suggestion for creating the tastiest tomato sorbet, and it comes down to the kind of tomatoes you use. The variety of tomato you select doesn't matter as much as the ripeness of the fruit. As he says on his website, "the bigger the acidity and sweetness of the tomatoes, the better."