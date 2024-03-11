For Eggs Bursting With Flavor, Fry Them In Pickle Juice

This trick may sound out of left field, but that's because it garnered traction on TikTok thanks to creator Dan Clapson:





Some commenters may have dissented and even immediately condemned the idea, but as Clapson demonstrates, you don't need much more than a splash of juice from the pickle jar to get the job done. The amount of pickle juice you choose is entirely up to your preference of how strong of a pickle flavor you can handle. Pickle juice should certainly not be the only ingredient used to fry the eggs; make sure the eggs are cooking first in your choice of fat like olive oil or butter. And, once you add in the pickle juice, tilt the pan back and forth a little to ensure the juice covers the whole pan and touches each egg.

The pickle juice should sizzle against the pan and the eggs, helping to infuse the crispy edges with flavor. You can experiment with different pickle varieties: Add a little spice kick from a hot pickle brine or sweetness from bread and butter pickles. The amount of juice you'll want to add will also vary depending on which type of pickle brine you use.