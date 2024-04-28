The Extra Step For The Best Fried Eggs Requires No Added Ingredients

The first step to steam-frying your eggs is to decide which fat to cook them in. Whether you choose to fry them in butter, olive oil, or even bacon fat — which adds a delicious smoky flavor and has a high smoke point — is a matter of personal preference. Butter will deliver a rich, fatty flavor to your eggs (and if you brown the butter, a delicious hint of nuttiness), while those who prefer a runnier yolk and perfectly crispy edges might opt for olive oil. But whichever fat you use, don't overdo it: One tablespoon of butter or oil per egg is sufficient.

The important extra step that will take your fried egg to the next level comes after they are in the skillet — you'll simply pop on its tight-fitting lid and turn the heat down low. This allows the steam to cook the eggs more slowly, preserving the runny texture of the yolk (for a sunny-side-up egg) and limiting the risk of overcooking the white, which can easily burn when fried without a lid. Are you terrible at flipping eggs and keeping them intact? Good news — with this method, you don't have to. The trapped steam will permeate the entire egg, cooking both sides thoroughly. But keep your eye on them — you'll only need to steam-fry them for two to six minutes, depending on the level of doneness you like.