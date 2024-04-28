The Extra Step For The Best Fried Eggs Requires No Added Ingredients
Mild and savory with an earthy essence, fried eggs are a delicious, protein-forward addition to any meal ... when cooked correctly. Achieving a perfectly fried egg can be difficult since whites cook faster than yolks, which often leads to burnt undersides and undercooked middles in place of what should be a purely decadent breakfast staple. While home cooks and professional chefs alike have their tips and tricks for avoiding this pitfall and achieving the perfect fried egg, there's one step you can add to your preparation without the need for additional ingredients: Placing a lid on your skillet as your eggs fry.
This technique, known as steam-basting your eggs, cooks it more gently, delivering a slow simmer that helps you achieve the balance of a slightly set yolk and crispy bottom. As long as you're careful not to drip water from the steam into your oil or butter when you lift the lid — which will dilute the flavor of the fat — utilizing this technique will deliver a beautifully fried egg that will make your tastebuds sing.
Using steam to fry your eggs
The first step to steam-frying your eggs is to decide which fat to cook them in. Whether you choose to fry them in butter, olive oil, or even bacon fat — which adds a delicious smoky flavor and has a high smoke point — is a matter of personal preference. Butter will deliver a rich, fatty flavor to your eggs (and if you brown the butter, a delicious hint of nuttiness), while those who prefer a runnier yolk and perfectly crispy edges might opt for olive oil. But whichever fat you use, don't overdo it: One tablespoon of butter or oil per egg is sufficient.
The important extra step that will take your fried egg to the next level comes after they are in the skillet — you'll simply pop on its tight-fitting lid and turn the heat down low. This allows the steam to cook the eggs more slowly, preserving the runny texture of the yolk (for a sunny-side-up egg) and limiting the risk of overcooking the white, which can easily burn when fried without a lid. Are you terrible at flipping eggs and keeping them intact? Good news — with this method, you don't have to. The trapped steam will permeate the entire egg, cooking both sides thoroughly. But keep your eye on them — you'll only need to steam-fry them for two to six minutes, depending on the level of doneness you like.
Delicious pairings for your fried eggs
Fried eggs are flavorful enough to draw a smile from the most discerning of eaters but versatile enough to pair with a variety of other flavors. To add an element of saltiness, consider adding a slice of cheese to your pan before adding the egg, then proceeding with the same steam-frying process. An aged variety such as sharp cheddar or Jack will pair beautifully with the creamy yolk and add a tanginess to the eggs, not to mention a crispy bottom layer that will accentuate the egg's crunchy edges.
For a lighter, healthier pairing, try serving your fried eggs over sautéed kale. When sautéed with a little olive oil and garlic, kale will accentuate the earthiness of the yolk while also adding a flavor boost. You can even sprinkle some grated Parmesan atop your dish for a salty kick. And if you're looking for something heartier, top a slice of avocado toast with a fried egg — avocado's rich flavor will pair well with the eggs, and its creamy texture will serve as an excellent base for the varied textures.