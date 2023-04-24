You're Seriously Missing Out If You Drain Canned Tomatoes

Draining excess water from food products is usually a good idea — who needs that runny, watered-down texture in food? But while you probably drain most canned vegetables before you cook them, it may not always be a great idea.

When you drain canned vegetables, you can also remove some of the extra sodium, especially in certain veggies, like beans. But there's a prominent exception to the "draining" rule. One common canned food actually yields more flavorful meals if you don't drain it, and if you do, you may lose some of its best culinary attributes. Canned tomatoes are often used in pasta dishes and for a variety of sauces, so the choice "to drain or not to drain" may present itself more often than you'd expect. When you choose not to dump any of your canned tomatoes into the sink, you're creating a dish with a stronger, more robust sense of flavor.