The Slow Cooker Rule You Should Always Follow For Canned Veggies

People often have strong and divisive opinions about kitchen appliances. Are air fryers trendy or handy? Are food processors really worth the benchtop space? But people rarely have a negative word to say about the slow cooker, which is the ultimate set-and-forget appliance, next to perhaps the rice cooker.

The slow cooker, true to its name, cooks food slowly between 170 and 280 degrees Fahrenheit for several hours, using a combination of direct heat and steam, which acts as a sort of baster. This is why recipes using slow cookers call for a braising liquid (e.g. stock or wine) to generate steam and incorporate tough cuts of meat (e.g. beef chuck steak or lamb shanks) and hardy, fresh root vegetables (e.g. potatoes or celeriac).

If you're using canned veggies like peas, carrots, corn, mushrooms, or any legumes, they should be added at the final 30 to 60 minutes of the cooking process, so that the vegetables have some bite rather than dissolve into a mush. The one exception to this rule is canned tomatoes, which need to be added at the start, because tomatoes function as a braising liquid rather than as a textural vegetable.