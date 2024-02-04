Coffee Creamer Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Unbeatable French Toast

From bacon and eggs to biscuits and gravy, we often associate the first meal of the day with savory ingredients, but sometimes we want a breakfast that's as sweet as pie. French toast definitely fits the bill as one of the quintessential dessert-inspired breakfasts that are sure to make your mouth water. You can't go wrong with dredging bread in milk and eggs before pan-searing it to perfection, but as luxurious as the traditional recipe is, swapping out milk for coffee creamer is an easy way to give your French toast an extra dose of richness.

Creators on TikTok are spreading word of this ultra-indulgent way to enjoy the breakfast classic. With its thick and creamy texture, coffee creamer gives French toast an ultra-velvety and full-bodied mouthfeel that beats regular milk. This common store-bought product also comes in tons of flavors, which allows you to customize the taste of your favorite French toast recipe to match the mood of your morning.

Additionally, if you enjoy coffee alongside your French toast, you'll have a harmonious balance of flavors between your breakfast and your morning cup of joe. Drizzle your vanilla, hazelnut, or caramel coffee creamer toast with maple syrup and powdered sugar, and the result is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.