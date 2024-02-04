Coffee Creamer Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Unbeatable French Toast
From bacon and eggs to biscuits and gravy, we often associate the first meal of the day with savory ingredients, but sometimes we want a breakfast that's as sweet as pie. French toast definitely fits the bill as one of the quintessential dessert-inspired breakfasts that are sure to make your mouth water. You can't go wrong with dredging bread in milk and eggs before pan-searing it to perfection, but as luxurious as the traditional recipe is, swapping out milk for coffee creamer is an easy way to give your French toast an extra dose of richness.
Creators on TikTok are spreading word of this ultra-indulgent way to enjoy the breakfast classic. With its thick and creamy texture, coffee creamer gives French toast an ultra-velvety and full-bodied mouthfeel that beats regular milk. This common store-bought product also comes in tons of flavors, which allows you to customize the taste of your favorite French toast recipe to match the mood of your morning.
Additionally, if you enjoy coffee alongside your French toast, you'll have a harmonious balance of flavors between your breakfast and your morning cup of joe. Drizzle your vanilla, hazelnut, or caramel coffee creamer toast with maple syrup and powdered sugar, and the result is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Coffee creamers to try with French toast
Coffee creamer comes in endless varieties, so before you fire up the stove to make your French toast, you need to settle on what kind of taste and texture you'd like to add. Plain coffee creamer makes for a rich but neutrally-flavored French toast that's perfect for loading with sweeter, more strongly-flavored toppings. If you're someone who likes to dress your toast with syrup, powdered sugar, and berries, classic coffee creamer is a safe bet.
Hazelnut, vanilla, and caramel are three very popular creamer flavors, available across a wide variety of brands. You might also find creamers in white chocolate, mocha, pumpkin spice, and more. If you want a dulcet slice of French toast that's sweet from the inside out, then flavored coffee creamer is a no-brainer. These warm, sweet, yet simple flavors are sure to pair well with toppings like whipped cream and cinnamon.
Many coffee creamers are made with dairy milk, but you can easily upgrade your French toast with a plant-based creamer, too. To get a lush stack of French toast with vegan creamer, opt for full-fat varieties. You can even leave out the eggs if you use this type of product. Coconut creamer is a high-fat option that can imbue your sweet, pan-seared toast with a tropical flair, while other coconut creamer brands are more neutral in flavor. Other high-fat, neutrally-flavored options include cashew-based creamer and oat creamer.
Jazzing up coffee creamer French toast
You can make French toast that's plenty rich with nothing but coffee creamer, but for a fancy brunch, you might want to dress it up. We've got you covered with some craving-curbing suggestions for flavor combinations and fixings to match. Try infusing your French toast with both vanilla and hazelnut coffee creamer before topping it with maple syrup and toasted nuts. The nuts add a crunchy texture that dances with the warming, earthy flavors of the creamer. Almonds are a good choice, while fresh hazelnuts reinforce the flavor of a hazelnut creamer.
For something ultra-rich, dredge your French toast in cinnamon coffee creamer before pan-searing and giving it a generous drizzle of sweetened condensed milk, maple syrup, and a dollop of cinnamon-dusted whipped cream. For a vegan option, soak your French toast in coconut creamer and top it with tropical fruits like mango and pineapple, before showering it with a dewy drizzle of honey or agave nectar.
As a final note, you might want to cut your bread into thick slices so it can stand up to the heavy creamer without becoming soggy. Whether you like it simple or studded with extra sweetness, there's no wrong way to prepare a coffee creamer-kissed batch of French toast. And as always, have fun with it!