Give Your Breakfast Some Oomph And Add Coffee Creamer To Your Oats

As the bleary winter days drag on and on, the idea of making breakfast early in the morning probably has you feeling a little less-than-inspired. If a steaming hot bowl of oatmeal on a cold winter day is your ideal breakfast, we're right there with you. However, we are aware that oatmeal can be a very boring dish, especially when you are aspiring to make something tasty and peppy to kickstart your day. But there are several tricks when it comes to enhancing the flavor of your oatmeal.

One way is to cook the oats in milk instead of water. This gives the dish a richer profile from the get-go. Another tip for making the perfect bowl of oatmeal is to add a pinch of salt to pump up the flavor. But there is another little trick that could perk up your early mornings by adding some much-needed oomph to the first meal of your day: Coffee creamer. And not in your coffee. That's right, just add some coffee creamer to your bowl of oatmeal and enjoy the just-right sweetness this unique dish offers.