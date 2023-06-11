Tomato Water Is The Meal Prep Secret Ingredient Everyone Should Try

What meals could tomato water possibly help with, in terms of prep? Well, consider cold soba noodles — a brilliant, light lunch idea. With soba noodles and an assortment of lightly fried vegetables, you need merely pour tomato water over, once you're ready to eat. This creates a breezy broth rich in flavor but with a weightless feel — a glorious lunch or dinner idea for those hot days. Yet, it's also great to add a little olive oil, salt, and fresh herbs, then use as a dip for a crunchy baguette or sourdough roll.

The secret to creating such a delicate flavor is patience. Use 3 to 4 fresh beefsteak tomatoes for 2 cups of tomato water. Pulse the tomatoes roughly in a blender with a selection of herbs (basil or cilantro work well), salt, a little garlic, and shallots. You can experiment with these ingredients, depending on where you intend to use them. Place this mixture into a sieve lined with cheesecloth and wait.

While you can extract some tomato water in a few hours, storing it in the refrigerator and leaving it to drip overnight is best. You can then discard the remaining pulpy bits or make tomato jam. Tomato water will keep for three days. Another tip is to ensure you're storing your fresh tomatoes correctly before making the water; putting these ripe, red spheres in the refrigerator may reduce their texture and flavor.