Tomato Water Is The Meal Prep Secret Ingredient Everyone Should Try
A reliable staple for Italian sauce, a key ingredient in the ultimate hangover beverage, and a bursting-with-flavor addition to any salad, tomatoes are a versatile fruit whose body and taste just keep giving. Even with such an ancient history, the exquisite tomato still has a lot to offer. Tomato water may sound slightly confusing; is it the same as a puree or tomato juice? Let's settle this — it is neither. Its appearance, texture, and flavor are slightly different from your other tomato products, and that's why it's the perfect addition to your meal prep for the week.
Tomato water is delicate, balanced, and full of vibrant, juicy notes. It's a great way to add the taste of tomatoes without the bulk, keeping dishes light. Its color can range from clear to tinted yellow and orange, almost resembling the color of saffron water. If you're struggling to find inspiration for meal prep, this may be the secret you've been looking for. It'll save you plenty of time later down the line, too.
How to use (and make) tomato water
What meals could tomato water possibly help with, in terms of prep? Well, consider cold soba noodles — a brilliant, light lunch idea. With soba noodles and an assortment of lightly fried vegetables, you need merely pour tomato water over, once you're ready to eat. This creates a breezy broth rich in flavor but with a weightless feel — a glorious lunch or dinner idea for those hot days. Yet, it's also great to add a little olive oil, salt, and fresh herbs, then use as a dip for a crunchy baguette or sourdough roll.
The secret to creating such a delicate flavor is patience. Use 3 to 4 fresh beefsteak tomatoes for 2 cups of tomato water. Pulse the tomatoes roughly in a blender with a selection of herbs (basil or cilantro work well), salt, a little garlic, and shallots. You can experiment with these ingredients, depending on where you intend to use them. Place this mixture into a sieve lined with cheesecloth and wait.
While you can extract some tomato water in a few hours, storing it in the refrigerator and leaving it to drip overnight is best. You can then discard the remaining pulpy bits or make tomato jam. Tomato water will keep for three days. Another tip is to ensure you're storing your fresh tomatoes correctly before making the water; putting these ripe, red spheres in the refrigerator may reduce their texture and flavor.
Employ tomato water in cocktail prep
While plenty of quirky cocktail ingredients are now gracing our glasses, tomato water is one you may not have considered before. That's right; tomato water can be used efficiently in cocktail prep, too. You might want to simplify the ingredients you strain the tomatoes with, using just salt and tomatoes alone. This goes fantastically if you're planning a Bloody Mary-based brunch. Bloody Marys are filling, and using tomato water to replace tomato juice keeps them light (so you can have even more).
The same logic works for a Red Snapper, too, which is similar to a Bloody Mary but made with gin. You can also easily add a splash of tomato water to gin (or vodka) and tonic. This will add a wonderfully savory and umami twist to a fairly classic aperitif. Now that you're acquainted with tomato water, it's time to get creative. Why not make up a batch and see where you can use it? Salads, pastas, cocktails, and noodles — this list is as long as your imagination.