14 Frozen Food Mistakes You Might Be Making

One of the biggest mistakes you can make related to freezing food is waiting too long to get the items in the freezer. Regardless of whether you purchased meat from the grocery store that you want to repackage for a later date or made too much spaghetti and want to freeze some for dinner in a few weeks, you want to limit how long the items sit out at room temperature. The United States Department of Agriculture explains that there is a "two-hour rule" about leaving perishable foods out.

If food is left out at room temperature for longer than two hours, the temperature of the food is more likely to fall between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature range — referred to as the "Danger Zone" — allows for the ideal conditions for salmonella, E. coli, staphylococcus, and other types of bacteria to grow and multiply rapidly. In fact, they may double as quickly as every 20 minutes.

Making it a point to get the food in the freezer quickly, or at least refrigerate it until you'll be ready to repackage it, will help keep it out of the Danger Zone. Note that the allowable time frame for food to be left out is just one hour if the temperature exceeds 90 degrees. So, if you're planning to freeze any leftover food from an outdoor picnic or barbecue, you'll need to act even more quickly to package the items and get them where they belong.