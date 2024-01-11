Throw Orange Slices In An Air Fryer And Watch Magic Happen

Plant-based TikTok creator Jen Jones is the mastermind behind this easy orange hack. To make the magic happen, Jones suggests cutting an orange into slices and removing the flesh from the peel with a knife. A serrated knife will work best. From there, the sweet slices are drizzled with maple syrup and cinnamon before going into a 400-degree Fahrenheit air fryer for four minutes. After cooking, the orange slices are layered with yogurt and granola for a complete and sunny breakfast.

With Jones's video currently standing at over 620,000 likes, it seems many people are fans of this bright idea. Some TikTokers took to the comments to express their enthusiastic interest in this snack. One user praised the inventor of the air fryer for giving us snacks like these, while another said it was way overdue for them to buy one and try this recipe out.

Oranges are far from the only fruit you can roast in your air fryer, but they are one of the best. Other commenters were eager to try this hack with other fruits like pineapple and grapefruit. If you're still on Team Orange, try this method and see how you like it. If it becomes a new favorite, there are other fun ways to enjoy these baked oranges, so don't limit your consumption to breakfast.