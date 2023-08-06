Can You Cook A Baked Potato In An Air Fryer?

You can cook a baked potato in the oven, in a pressure cooker, and even in the microwave if you so desire. But can you cook this simple dish in an air fryer? Air fryers are versatile pieces of equipment that can be used for anything from roasting vegetables to cooking whole chickens; they can certainly handle a potato or two. And not only will the air fryer cook that potato to perfection, but the exterior skin of the potato also gets nice and crisped up from the circulating air, while the interior turns into fluffy, starchy goodness.

Air frying a potato is as simple as poking a few holes in with a fork (don't skip this step, as it helps to let steam out of the potato while baking), coating it in cooking oil (a small teaspoon will do, or you can use cooking spray), and putting it in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cook time will vary, but usually it only takes a baked potato about 40 minutes to fully cook in the air fryer — compare that to about an hour in a conventional oven.