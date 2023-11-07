Impress Your Holiday Guests With A Festive Eggnog Cake

The holidays are the perfect time for snuggling up under a blanket and sipping on cozy drinks such as hot chocolate or old-fashioned eggnog. Rather than just limiting yourself to enjoying these seasonal treats as beverages, though, why not try working them into your holiday dessert?

One easy way to do so is to make eggnog cake. This decadent sweet includes the holiday drink of the same name in the batter, giving it a rich, creamy, sweet vanilla flavor. It also often includes seasonal spices, such as nutmeg, to add warmth to the sweetness. Plus, if you're a fan of spiked eggnog, you can play on both that warmth and the flavor by adding a splash of your favorite alcohol.

If the idea of a holiday eggnog cake has you drooling, we have some ideas for how to take the already impressive dessert to the next level, including additions to your batter, frosting, and decorations to make the cake worthy of a spot as your holiday dessert centerpiece.