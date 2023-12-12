What Is Isomalt Sugar And How Do You Use It?
Sugar work is an amazing thing. If you've ever seen sugar crafted or sculpted into artwork that looks like it was made from glass, you've seen what sugar work can accomplish. It is a skill that many of the finest bakers in the world put in hundreds of hours to master. But did you know that most of those impressive sugar works aren't even made from real sugar? Instead, they are crafted from isomalt sugar, a different chemical compound entirely.
While isomalt is used in baking to craft sugar sculptures and decorations, it has plenty of other uses as well. Most commonly, it is used as a sweetener and sugar substitute. You can find it listed as an ingredient in plenty of sugar-free candies, chewing gums, and over-the-counter medicines.
If you're curious about working with isomalt, or just want to learn more about where it came from and how it is made, we have everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn more about this fascinating product.
What is isomalt sugar?
Isomalt is a semi-artificially produced sugar product that can be colored and flavored. It acts as a replacement for sugar in certain recipes, and can be used as a sweetener, anti-caking agent, thickener, or emulsifier. As a sugar substitute, isomalt can be found in sugar-free candies, chewing gum, chocolates, and even in a variety of over-the-counter medicines like throat lozenges. However, most foodies are aware of isomalt due to its frequent use in making the glossy sugar creations you see atop cakes on shows like "Is it Cake?" and "The Great British Bake Off."
Unlike sucrose, which is found in fruit and vegetables, isomalt is not a naturally occurring substance. It is instead a sugar alcohol, or polyol, derived from sucrose. It stands up better to heat and is easier to work with than white or cane sugar, making it an excellent substance for making beautiful sugar art.
How is isomalt sugar made?
The funny thing about what we are calling isomalt "sugar" is that the substance isn't actually made from sugarcane. It is instead made from sugar beets, another plant in which naturally high levels of sucrose are found. This isn't purely what makes the difference, though, since over half of the sugar produced and sold in the US is made from beets, while sugarcane-derived products make up less than 45% of the total. What makes isomalt unique is the chemical process by which it's created. Unless you're a chemist going after your Ph.D., though, a brief explanation is sure to suffice.
According to the "Encyclopedia of Food Sciences and Nutrition," a patent was issued in 1957 for a process that would use an enzyme to convert sucrose into isomaltulose. The latter substance, also known as palatinose, is the artificial sweetener from which isomalt is made. Through the chemical process of hydrogenation (the very process that transforms unsaturated fats to saturated ones) isomaltulose is transformed into what we today call isomalt.
What does isomalt sugar taste like?
Can you even eat isomalt in its pure, cooked form? The question might sound a little silly, but it's a rational one if you've seen the various illusions talented bakers have created with it. If looks convincingly similar to glass. In short, the answer is yes, you can eat isomalt sugar. Given how commonly it's used in general, you've probably already consumed isomalt without even realizing it, lurking somewhere in your cough drops or candy. The real question is what does isomalt taste like?
When it comes to flavor, isomalt sugar is about 50% less sweet than sucrose-based products. However, it does have a similar sweetness profile to sugar, so it's a closer substitute than other similar sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or molasses. It doesn't have as strong or unique a flavor as some of those sweeteners, giving a taste that's simply a less intense version of the pure sweetness you get from sugar.
Isomalt vs other sugars
Sugars can be made from either sugarcane or sugar beet, and many types of white and brown sugars are made from both. As long as it has sucrose, it can be made into table sugar. If you want sugar specifically made from the sucrose in sugarcane you can buy cane sugar. Brown sugar, on the other hand, can be made from either but it must include molasses. The molasses content of light brown sugar is typically around 3.5%, while dark brown sugar has nearly double that per volume, at 6.5%.
Isomalt differentiates itself from other sugars in its chemical makeup, but it also has more specific properties and purposes than most varieties of sugar. Isomalt can be heated without losing its sweetness or browning, which is why it's used for sculpting and making decorations. It virtually does not absorb any water when kept below 85% humidity and below 77 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a long shelf life if properly stored and is considered more stable than pretty much any regular store-bought sugar for these reasons.
How to work with isomalt sugar
There are essentially two ways to use isomalt sugar in your baking. The simplest way to use it is to make sugar-free desserts. Since isomalt is significantly less sweet than sugar, it is often used in conjunction with other sugar alcohols like xylitol or sorbitol, or mixed with more artificial sweeteners like aspartame or stevia to achieve the intended sweetness level of the product. It can also be used as a 1:1 substitute for table sugar.
In general, isomalt is more flexible and stays so for a much longer time than white or cane sugar. That means when you do sugar work with isomalt, you don't run as high of a risk of crystallization when heating it. Isomalt sugar is also more resistant to humidity and absorbs moisture at a slower rate. If you live in a hot or humid area, the weather can impact how long your isomalt creations will last. Leaving your work exposed to heat can make it sweat out beads of sticky sweetness, and humidity can turn your perfectly tempered glass into a cloudy disappointment.
Equipment needed for working with isomalt
Before you start baking with isomalt, you are going to need a handful of tools to properly work with the material. For starters, you will need a silicone mat, a silicone bowl, and gloves. Not only are these necessary for shaping the isomalt, but they're just good to have in your kitchen if you are an obsessive baker. The two more specific kitchen tools you might not have on hand are a small blowtorch and a candy thermometer. The blowtorch allows you to make fine detailed adjustments to your creations as the heat pops the bubbles and leaves a glossy finish. The thermometer is especially crucial as isomalt begins to change color and caramelize at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and needs to come down to under 300 degrees Fahrenheit before you start shaping it.
To make things easy, you can pick up a beginner's isomalt kit online or in stores. By purchasing a kit, you'll know you have everything you need to begin making masterpieces.
Different forms of isomalt sugar
Isomalt sugar comes in a few different forms, but it's usually sold in two types: Raw and pre-tempered. Technically, once it's cooked and shaped, it has taken on another form entirely, but let's focus on the two uncooked varieties you'll likely see on store shelves.
You can purchase raw isomalt, which must be tempered if you want to do everything from scratch. It comes in a crystalline form that looks similar to white sugar, only with slightly larger granules. Alternatively, pre-tempered isomalt can be found on sale in the form of isomalt sticks as well as isomalt pearls, most often called isomalt nibs. Both sticks and nibs can easily be melted down in the microwave. These are basically the Jell-O instant pudding equivalent to raw isomalt. They come pre-cooked and are easier to break down. You can also buy them pre-colored to save yourself a step in the process.
How to temper isomalt sugar
If you buy raw isomalt, you're going to need to know how to temper it before you can begin doing sugar work with it. If you've ever tempered chocolate, you know that this process is less intimidating than the word makes it sound. Tempering is simply the process of slowly and evenly melting a substance so it turns out smooth when spread and baked. Both tempered chocolate and tempered isomalt have a glossy finish that makes all the extra effort worth it in the end.
If you've tempered chocolate before, the process of tempering isomalt will be pretty intuitive. According to Liz Marek's YouTube tutorial, you first need to add the proper ratio of distilled water to your raw isomalt before turning on the heat. Make sure your candy thermometer is ready to go and bring this mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it continue to boil until it reaches 320 degrees Fahrenheit and remove the pot from the heat. If you've done it right, you should have a clear mixture. If you aren't ready to use your isomalt right away, you can store it inside a warm oven to keep the internal temperature from dropping and the isomalt from hardening.
Where to buy isomalt sugar
The type of isomalt you want to buy depends on your needs and skill level. If you want to temper your own, you can buy raw isomalt at most supermarkets or retailers with a grocery section, including Walmart. You can also find crystalized (or raw) isomalt at arts and craft supply stores like Michaels. When it comes to pre-tempered isomalt, there are a handful of leading brands that sell isomalt nibs (or niblets).
It's worth noting that isomalt is significantly more expensive than table sugar. A single 16-ounce bag will cost you over three times as much as a 4-pound bag of granulated sugar at Target.Ready-tempered isomalt nibs are available in 7-ounce and larger bags. In both cases, buying in bulk orders of 2 pounds or more can save you some money, but not enough to ever make it cheaper than regular sugar.
Purchase a 16-ounce bag of raw isomalt from Walmart for $11.49.
Purchase a 7-ounce bag of CakePlay Isomalt Nibs from Amazon for $12.99
What to make with isomalt sugar
We've admittedly talked pretty vaguely about the type of sugar work you can do with isomalt. That's because we were saving it all for right now. First off, You can make sugar-free candies like lollipops straight out of isomalt, using any food colorings you have on hand to make a gorgeous bouquet. This is an easy place to start.
Isomalt can be used to make huge glass-like decorations on cakes, or even just for display standing alone, but there are plenty of more attainable decorations that don't require an art degree to make. You can start a lot smaller by making gems or beads out of isomalt, for decorating your baked goods. After some practice, you'll be able to move on to more complex works of art. Isomalt is especially good at imitating crystals and other natural mineral formations. Most impressively, once you hone your sugar sculpture skills, you can make snowglobe-like decorations, where one isomalt creation is encased inside a transparent outer bubble. For hardworking bakers, the sky is the limit.
Nutritional information on isomalt sugar
While isomalt is certainly great for professional and competitive bakers, it doesn't just have to be used to craft magnificent edible scenes and decorations. It can also be used as a tasty and healthy substitute for a variety of sugars and sweeteners.
Compared to regular varieties of table sugar, isomalt has a lower calorie count with about 2 to 3 calories per gram. It also only has a glycemic index of 2, which means that it is less likely to raise blood glucose or insulin levels than real sugar. It also does not leave your teeth prone to decay and dental issues. For these reasons, it's considered healthier than sugar.
These nutritional benefits make isomalt a great low-calorie sweetener or emulsifying agent to use in diabetic-friendly desserts and sugar-free candies and chocolates. However, it does come with some drawbacks. According to the "Encyclopedia of Food Sciences and Nutrition," consuming too much sugar alcohol can have temporary negative side effects that include diarrhea. Keep your sugar alcohol consumption to under 10 grams per day to avoid potential gastrointestinal discomfort.
How to store isomalt sugar
In all its forms, there is one big rule you need to always follow when storing isomalt: Whatever you do, do not store it in a refrigerator. This applies to both tempered and untempered varieties, as well as cooked and uncooked isomalt. Why, you ask? Well, for starters the transition from warm air to the cold air of the fridge (or freezer) may cause your isomalt creations to break down. The other reason is the inherent humidity inside a fridge.
Air itself can be pretty humid depending on where you live and what time of year it is, which leads us to the next big tip. Isomalt experts say to always store your isomalt in airtight containers. Making sure your creations stay in a temperature-controlled environment without any risk of humidity will ensure they hold their form and glossy appearance. The same applies to raw forms of isomalt, which also are best kept in an airtight container.
How to reuse isomalt
If one of your isomalt creations does not turn out quite the way you want it to look, don't worry. The substance is actually quite easy to melt back down again and reuse.
The best and easiest way to re-melt your isomalt creation is in the microwave. The Sugar Arts Institute, founded by a master confectioner and "The Ultimate Cake-Off Challenge" winner Julie Bashore, recommends heating the formed isomalt in a microwave-safe container on a medium setting. Melt the isomalt in short bursts until the texture is a smooth liquid again, which typically takes around three to five minutes.
Once your isomalt is melted down again, you can form it into something new (or just attempt the last thing you tried to make again). Just remember to let it cool down to the proper temperature before you start working with it, otherwise, it won't hold the shape properly and you'll be back to square one, again.