What Is Isomalt Sugar And How Do You Use It?

Sugar work is an amazing thing. If you've ever seen sugar crafted or sculpted into artwork that looks like it was made from glass, you've seen what sugar work can accomplish. It is a skill that many of the finest bakers in the world put in hundreds of hours to master. But did you know that most of those impressive sugar works aren't even made from real sugar? Instead, they are crafted from isomalt sugar, a different chemical compound entirely.

While isomalt is used in baking to craft sugar sculptures and decorations, it has plenty of other uses as well. Most commonly, it is used as a sweetener and sugar substitute. You can find it listed as an ingredient in plenty of sugar-free candies, chewing gums, and over-the-counter medicines.

If you're curious about working with isomalt, or just want to learn more about where it came from and how it is made, we have everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn more about this fascinating product.