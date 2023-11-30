Does Sugar From Beets Taste Any Different Than Cane Sugar?

Have you ever wondered what the difference between beet sugar and cane sugar might be? As crystallized and refined sucrose, cooking ingredients don't get simpler than white sugar — it's hard to imagine that there would be any substantial difference between the effectively 100% sucrose crystals created from two different plants. At the same time, however, it's almost as hard to imagine that there wouldn't be any notable differences between sugar made from a grass that grows in warm climates and a root vegetable cultivated in cooler, more moderate regions.

The short and simple answer is that the differences between beet sugar and cane sugar are minute and generally irrelevant in everyday cooking. The long answer is that while the chemical and nutritional composition of the end product is nearly identical, the different refining processes of beet sugar and cane sugar result in subtle differences that may be of concern to detail-oriented chefs and bakers. Additionally, there's a chance that some sugars might not be strictly vegan by everyone's standards despite containing no animal products. Between the manufacturing processes, history, and health concerns, there's a lot to know about the differences between beet sugar and cane sugar.