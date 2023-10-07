Why Olive Garden's Signature Salad Dressing Isn't Really Italian

Olive Garden is arguably the most successful sit-down chain restaurant in America. Even if they've served alcohol to children multiple times, they're still ranked either one or two in total sales among full-service chain restaurants depending on the year (Applebee's is the only other chain that appears to be in their league). And why wouldn't Americans go nuts for them? The never-ending pasta bowl is a staple, and when the company sold a never-ending pasta pass a few years back, it sold out in literal milliseconds.

It probably also won't surprise you to learn that Olive Garden is far from authentically Italian. Yes, it's true: The company originally founded by General Mills with no Italians involved in the process, which once tried to pass "pastachetti" off as an authentic dish, isn't really Italian. For shame.

But the ways in which Olive Garden isn't authentic extend from there. In particular, one of their signature products is way off the mark — their "Italian" salad dressing. Not only is Olive Garden's Italian dressing not really Italian, but you won't find anything even remotely like it on an Italian menu.