Is Olive Garden Store-Bought Dressing The Same As What's Served In Restaurants?

"You gotta get me the recipe for this dressing, I've never tasted anything so good!" an actress in a 2001 Olive Garden commercial exclaims. Years later, and it seems the sentiment still rings true. Since the first Olive Garden opened in 1982, the Italian-American restaurant chain has been serving up its iconic salad, and though it contains fairly standard salad ingredients such as lettuce, tomato, onions, and croutons, what really sets it apart is the salad dressing, which is also sold in stores. If you've ever tried the retail version and thought it tasted just like the dressing you get in the restaurant, you'll be happy to learn that your suspicions were correct.

It used to be that you could only buy bottles of the signature salad dressing at the restaurant, but in 2012, Olive Garden announced the product would be available at Sam's Club on Facebook. Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, intended for the dressing to only be on shelves for a year, but of course we all know how that worked out. Considering the store-bought dressing is the exact same as what's served in restaurants, it's no surprise that the bottled product has remained so popular.