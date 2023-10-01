The Olive Garden Meatball Mistake You Wouldn't Catch Real Italians Making

Traditional Italian meatballs are much smaller than those at Americanized Italian restaurants like Olive Garden. They are generally served as an appetizer or side dish on a separate plate from any main course pasta dishes. You can also find them in soups like Italian wedding soup or a casserole-like dish called Polpette Al Sugo. What you will not find in old-world Italian cuisine is a plate of spaghetti and meatballs drenched in sauce. It is widely understood that spotting spaghetti and meatballs on a menu is a sign that the restaurant is not stringently Italian. You likely won't see spaghetti and meatballs on menus in Italy unless the restaurant caters to people looking for a recognizable dish while traveling far from the States.

A note to "Lady and the Tramp" fans: This romantic dish is actually American-made. The first known recipes for spaghetti and meatballs were created by Italian immigrants who came to America during the late 19th century as a way to delight in the plethora of ingredients they now had at their disposal. While it may not be considered conventionally American, many Italians and Italian-Americans likely enjoy a plate of spaghetti and meatballs every now and then, though they probably wouldn't want to be caught enjoying it in Italy.