How To Clean A Broiler Pan And Remove The Grime

If you've never cooked with a broiler pan, you don't know what you're missing. Broiler pans are essentially used in ovens as inverse grills — you put vegetables, fish, or meat on it and let the heat from your oven's broiler cook the food from above while the metal of the pan conducts heat into the food from below. They're especially useful for Thanksgiving fare. The only disadvantage is that broiler pans have a tendency to get real gross real fast. Because they're exposed to a lot of different greasy components (especially if you're cooking meat on them) on high heat, they have a tendency to collect hardened grime a lot more than most cooking tools. So, how do you deal with that issue? There are two main solutions; one involves baking soda, and the other makes use of dryer sheets. That's right — the things you use to keep your laundry fresh and soft can also be used to clean culinary appliances.

Whichever method you use, broiler pans can be a great addition to the kitchen — as long as you make sure to clean them between uses. (That bit of extra work will be worth it when you see the results.)