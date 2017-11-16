When Is Thanksgiving 2017?

No matter how prepared you think you are for the holiday season, year after year Thanksgiving creeps up on you. It seems like it was just yesterday when you were trick-or-treating at Halloween, grilling in your backyard for the Fourth of July, and hunting in the grass for candy-filled eggs at Easter. But alas, Thanksgiving is coming up… but, uh, when is it, again?

Thanksgiving is always on a Thursday. You know that. And you’re pretty sure it’s actually the fourth Thursday in November. However, unlike Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which are on a fixed date, that Thursday in November changes from year to year.



This year in 2017, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 23. That fourth Thursday in November can be anywhere between November 22 and 28, so November 23 is considerably earlier than it has been in other years. So in case you haven’t started, you should start planning Thanksgiving now (and here’s how).



