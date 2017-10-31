10 Things Southerners Always Have on Their Thanksgiving Table

iStock
Food is a little different down in the South. Cooks aren’t afraid of a cream, sugar, and salt. Vegetables aren’t complete unless they’ve been deep-fried or stewed with pork. And spicy only begins to cover how intense flavors can get. And because Southern cuisine is so distinctive, a Thanksgiving dinner looks quite different.
She isn’t afraid of using convenience products to focus on flavor
Kevin Freshwater ‘mushes’ friends’ meals in the name of comedy
New York’s acclaimed Jean-Georges dropped from three to two Michelin stars
These are a few tips to avoid sprouting a new grey hair every time you have to pack up and leave