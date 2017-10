Food is a little different down in the South. Cooks aren’t afraid of a cream, sugar, and salt. Vegetables aren’t complete unless they’ve been deep-fried or stewed with pork. And spicy only begins to cover how intense flavors can get. And because Southern cuisine is so distinctive, a Thanksgiving dinner looks quite different.

Of course there’s a turkey mashed potatoes , and stuffing . Frankly, no Thanksgiving would be complete without those staples. But the Southern Thanksgiving table has its own traditions. You can’t walk into a Texas Thanksgiving without finding a pecan pie on the dessert table, and the only greens you’ll see below the Mason-Dixon line will be cooked low and slow with tons of ham hocks or bacon.Whether you want to shake up your own Thanksgiving table or if you want to relive a Southern holiday you attended years ago, click here to find recipes for 10 things Southerners always have on their Thanksgiving table.