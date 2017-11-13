Things You Should Never Do at the Thanksgiving Table

In our increasingly casual society, it’s easy to forego table manners. Who cares where your napkin sits when you’re eating macaroni and cheese on the couch while watching Chopped? But if there’s one meal at which your table etiquette actually matters, it’s Thanksgiving dinner. While not a formal meal per se, the effort of roasting a turkey, chopping up countless onions and celery for stuffing, and baking the perfect pumpkin pie demands a little respect… or at least eating at the table.
It wasn’t until two years later that the chain adopted its iconic red cup
Now is the time to think about where to escape the gloomy, cold season