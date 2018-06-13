Red, white, and blue aren’t just the colors of our great nation, they also really can jazz up a plate. And when it comes time for a patriotic holiday, such as Inauguration Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, or Labor Day, you’ll want to prepare on-theme dishes using our flag’s colors. The only problem is, most popular red, white, and blue dishes fall into the dessert category. And while we love a fruit parfait or American flag cookie as much as the next person, sometimes you want to bring something else.
10 Red, White, and Blue Party Foods (That Aren’t Just Dessert)
Some of our favorite summertime produce, from strawberries to tomatoes, are bright, beautiful shades of red, while fresh and delicious white foods, such as cauliflower and mozzarella can help to bring much-needed texture to many dishes.