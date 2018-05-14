There are a couple of key ways to heal your skin with food. Some of them involve topical applications of nourishing foods. For instance, you can try a food-based remedy for ailments like dry skin. Sunburns can even benefit from some food-based solutions.

21 Foods for Better Skin Gallery

However, eating certain foods can also really help. The saying, “You are what you eat,” isn’t always true, but in the case of your skin, it has some validity. Your skin, just like every other organ in your body, needs certain nutrients to function at its best. Only unlike your other organs, flaws in your skin health can be visible, causing dryness, wrinkles, and even acne.

There are some nutrients that benefit your skin specifically. Vitamin A, also known as beta-carotene, helps your skin to protect itself against damage from UV rays and other outside threats. Eating healthy fats such as omega-3s can help with the absorption of other nutrients you need, while simultaneously keeping your cortisol levels lower and reducing damaging inflammation as a result. Vitamin E has protective qualities, as well, and Vitamin C is intimately involved with your body’s production of collagen. Collagen is what keeps your skin strong and prevents it from wrinkling.

To get the most of these nutrients from your diet, try increasing your intake of these 21 healthy foods.