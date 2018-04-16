First, let’s talk about why you want to eat more garlic (other than the obvious facts that it tastes delicious and goes with literally everything). This herb — yes, garlic is technically an herb — has been used in medicine for centuries for its various medicinal properties.

Easy Ways to Eat More Garlic Gallery

Closely related to onions, garlic is a plant in the allium family. It contains the healthful compound allicin, which is responsible for most of garlic’s health benefits and is the origin of its distinct and powerful smell.

Garlic staves off more than just vampires — numerous scientific studies have shown that garlic is an effective way to prevent sickness, including cold and flu. The vegetable can also reduce blood pressure, improve cholesterol, and lower risk of heart disease. Some evidence also suggests that garlic contains antioxidants that could help prevent cognitive decline that leads to Alzheimer’s.

All these benefits aside, garlic contains an impressive amount of nutrients for being such a light food. A serving of garlic contains a little bit of just about every micronutrient the human body needs. To get started incorporating this miracle food into your daily diet, read our manual of the easiest ways to eat more garlic.