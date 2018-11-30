20 Bad Habits That Are Lowering Your Sperm Count

Sperm count is kind of a big deal right now in the United States. According to a recent and terrifying study published in the journal Human Reproduction Update, sperm counts in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand are all plummeting.

And by plummeting, we mean plummeting. Sperm counts have decreased on average by over 50 percent.

The average cost of in vitro fertilization in the U.S. is currently about $11,000 to $12,000, and the prevalence of these procedures is equally concerning. More women are using in vitro methods of fertilization to get pregnant than ever before; this could in part be due to the high mortality rate of sperm making fertilization less likely through more natural methods.

There are many hypotheses out there about what men could do better to preserve their sperm. They range from reasonable to ridiculous — drinking Mountain Dew, for example, has no proven effect on your sperm at all. However, some sperm-massacring habits that at first sound ridiculous are not to be messed with.