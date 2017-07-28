18 Superfoods You Should Try Feeding to Your Amazing Dog

At this point, a dog being carted around in a stroller hardly even turns any heads — so how ridiculous would it be to start feeding them superfoods? In our opinion, it’s not absurd at all; in fact, it’s a welcome excuse to let your adorable little beggar in on some tasty table food.

Whip up a kale salad and share it with your pooch. Sear a fillet or two of salmon and share with your eager pet.

Honestly, how cute are these dinner possibilities?

Click here for the 18 Superfoods You Should Try Feeding Your Amazing Dog.

They’re not even that much of a strain on your wallet. “Superfoods” are talked up excessively in health food communities and online, but in actuality a superfood is just any food that’s highly nutritious. Fruits, vegetables, and many other nutrient-dense options are all considered superfoods, meaning that it can be totally realistic and affordable to start buying a few extra for your dog.

The health benefits for Fido could be miraculous, and range from preventing cancer to simply adding a little pep to his step.

The one drawback to feeding him these superfoods: You’ll never get him to stop sticking his nose on the table at dinner! It’s worth it, though. These foods have crazy-good nutritional potential for your puppy.