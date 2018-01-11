Princess Charlotte Pub Opens in England so Britons Can Dine on Royal Bangers and Mash

A new restaurant has opened in Colchester, Essex, and it’s named after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2-year-old tot Princess Charlotte. The pub, located about two hours outside London, is owned by McMullen & Sons, which runs 11 additional establishments — one of which is named after Charlotte’s older sibling Prince George and another, Duchess of Cambridge, named for their mother’s formal title.

Princess Charlotte has only been open since December, but it’s already quite the hit with locals.

“The response from local guests has been fabulous and the pub team have worked hard ensuring that everyone is well looked after,” McMullen & Sons managing director Heydon Mizon told People.com. “We have been serving around 2,500 meals each week and they have needed our biggest dray lorries [delivery trucks] to deliver the beer.”

Mizon added that, inside, the eatery has “roaring fires, locally crafted cask ales, world beers and great wines specializing in freshly roasted rotisserie chicken and pub classics.”

The lengthy menu highlights chicken and duck wings, crispy flat mushrooms, chili halloumi skewers, nachos, burgers, rotisserie chicken, steak, ribs, and scampi; in addition to salads, curry, seabass, brisket, tikka masala, bangers and mash, fish and chips, fries, garlic bread, onion rings, and corn on the cob.

For dessert, diners can nosh on sorbet, Belgian waffles, sticky toffee pudding, sundaes, and much more.

Would Princess Charlotte herself dine at the namesake restaurant? Find out if the menu items match up with noble eats in this collective list of what the British Royal family really eats at home.