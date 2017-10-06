The Bread Baker’s Lamb & Tomato Curry

Place a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 400°F.

Place the lamb and onion in a 5-quart heavy lidded pot or Dutch oven. Sprinkle over 3 tablespoons of the spice mix and the salt and toss to coat the meat. Mound the tomatoes over the lamb, covering it completely. Place the pot over medium heat and cook until you begin to smell the spices, about 4 minutes. Do not stir. If using canned tomatoes, pour 1/2 cup hot water over the lamb.

Put the lid on the pot and transfer it to the oven. Cook for 1 1/2 hours. Do not stir.

Remove the pot from the oven and check the curry. The meat should be tender and the tomatoes collapsed. There should be about 1 inch of liquid in the bottom of the pot; if there is too much liquid, return the pot, uncovered, to the oven to reduce the liquid, 10 to 30 more minutes, depending on the amount of liquid. Stir the tomatoes into the curry and serve hot.

Recipe excerpted with permission from Istanbul & Beyond by Robyn Eckhardt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2017)