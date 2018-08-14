Dining outside. Dining alfresco. Dining en plein air. No matter how you say it, it sounds good. As summer (unfortunately) comes to a close, people look to soak up that last bit of warm-weather goodness and enjoy their meals outside on restaurant roofs, terraces, and back patios. However, some cities have better outside dining options than others.

The Best US Cities for Outside Dining Gallery

While some remain fairly obvious–dining outside by the beach is always a fabulous idea–some cities have an amazing summer patio scene that you wouldn’t know existed in colder months. We have rounded up the cities across America with the best outside dining options after sifting through reviews, comments, and photos from commentators across multiple websites.

Use this information to plan your last trips of the summer while you can still enjoy your meals sitting outside watching the sun set, the waves crash, or city life just going by. Before you know it, we’ll all be taking off our coats to dine inside and dreaming of the next time we can visit some of the best U.S. cities for outside dining.