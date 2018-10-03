It’s fall, so that means pumpkin spice is everywhere. The autumnal flavor previously only for young women wearing Uggs and yoga pants has become so widespread that it’s hardly considered “basic” anymore. Not only can you can buy pumpkin spice bagels, hummus, cereal, candy, body wash, lotion and candles in stores, but you can purchase a pumpkin spice latte at pretty much any café you wander in to — even the swanky ones not named Starbucks. However, not all PSLs are made the same. If you’re looking to escape the cloying sweetness of a Starbucks PSL and enjoy a real tasty pumpkin drink, you need to know where to go.

The Best Pumpkin Spice Lattes in Every State (That Aren’t From Starbucks) Gallery

The Daily Meal has worked with review-based website Yelp to find the best pumpkin spice latte in every state that’s not from Starbucks. Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "pumpkin spice latte" or "PSL," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "pumpkin spice latte" and "PSL."

While some of these cafés offer the drink seasonally, many offer the cinnamon-y pumpkin beverage all year round. The best of the best flavor their beverages with pumpkin puree rather than too-sweet syrup, but some people in some states like their PSLs to taste more like candy (we’re looking at you Wisconsin) than spice. So before you kick off fall with your first pumpkin spice latte of the season, know where to go. These are the best pumpkin spice lattes in every state that aren’t from Starbucks.