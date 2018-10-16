Who doesn’t love cake? Chocolate cake, red velvet, carrot and classic sponge cake are all delicious beyond words. While nothing beats a homemade from-scratch cake, sometimes time is simply not on your side. When you need a cake and you need it fast, what better way to get the cake made and iced than by turning to a trusty boxed cake mix to get the job done?

These days boxed cake mixes come in an array of different flavors, and you can even find different kinds to suit different dietary needs. Whether you are vegan, gluten-free or paleo, there is sure to be a cake mix out there for you to enjoy.

If you have a box gathering dust in your pantry and you just haven’t really been impressed by past results, there are some simple substitutions and tricks that will have a boxed cake taste genuinely homemade.

Use real butter

Most mixes call for oil, water and an egg or two to be mixed in before baking. Instead of oil, use softened butter and swap in milk for water.

Add coffee

If you are making a chocolate cake, try replacing some of the liquid with strong brewed coffee to make things taste even more chocolaty.

Don’t skip salt

Don’t forget to add a generous pinch of salt to any cake you bake, whether it’s boxed or from-scratch. Professional chefs know that you should always add salt to any dessert because it will cut the sweetness and add fabulous depth of flavor.

Use any or all of these simple ingredient substitutions and your family and friends are sure to be hankering for a second slice! Once you’ve mastered the art of boxed cake mix, there’s no end to the number of delicious things you came make, from traditional cakes to whoopee pies, cake pops, trifles and even waffles — cake batter is one of the many things you didn’t know you could cook in your waffle iron!