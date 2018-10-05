It's a custom of American states to claim various objects, activities, and foods to represent them. For instance, the state animal of California, showcased on the state flag, is the grizzly bear, while the state flower of Kansas is the sunflower. To become a state emblem, the item in question must have significant ties to the state through heritage, agriculture, or environment. It is a real government process: A bill must be passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor for something to be officially inducted.

The Most Iconic Dessert From Every State Gallery

Only a handful of states have passed legislation electing an emblematic sweet, however. But that doesn’t mean each state is lacking in noteworthy pies, cakes, and other treats! For those states without official desserts, we have taken the liberty of suggesting desserts or iconic local confections that we think represent them in the sweetest way possible.

These types of lists have, of course, been published in the past, sometimes with specific rules, like no brand names or no all-American desserts like apple pie or chocolate chip cookies (because those belong to everybody). To this, we counter: In 1999 Vermont declared apple pie as their state dessert, and Utah’s state snack is Jell-O, which is a brand name for flavored gelatin. We believe dessert can be a great unifier.

Without further ado, here it is! Check out The Daily Meal’s sweet list of the most iconic desserts from every state.