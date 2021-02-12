Fondues may seem like a relic of another era, when your parents (or grandparents) rocked polyester pantsuits and talked about the Watergate scandal while dipping bread cubes into pots of cheese or chocolate. But, this retro recipe group needs to make a comeback. The best place to start? With a dessert chocolate fondue recipe, of course.

If you’re looking for romantic dinner ideas, there are some easy go-tos like steak, lobster tails and baked potatoes. But, after you put forth a ton of effort into cooking dinner and making drinks, you may just want a simple chocolate dessert option, which is where an easy chocolate fondue comes into handy.



How to Make a Chocolate Fondue

Making a chocolate fondue is as easy as creating a double boiler. Simmer a few inches of water in a medium-sized pot, then add a nonreactive (glass or metal) bowl on top of said pot. Heat 1 cup of heavy cream, and then stir in 12 ounces of chocolate chips. After the chocolate is fully melted, add in a splash of vanilla, and transfer the whole thing to a fondue pot on low! It’s just that simple.

But wait, I don’t have a fondue pot!

That’s OK. If you don’t have a fondue pot, you can just keep the chocolate mixture in the bowl you heated it up in. You may want to add a bit more cream to make it a bit thinner so it doesn’t seize, but other than that dip away. If the chocolate starts to solidify you can pop it in the microwave for a few seconds. If you don't have fondue forks, you can use skewers or regular forks instead.

How to take your chocolate fondue to the next level

Chocolate fondues can be super simple with the basic combination of chocolate, cream and vanilla, but there are easy ways to amp up the flavors. If it’s an adults-only affair, swap the vanilla for a few tablespoons of the liqueur of your choice. Coffee liqueur, amaretto, cherry liqueur, creme de menth, Grand Marnier or even cognac all add depth to fondues.

For extra flavor without the booze, you can add in a few sprinkles of espresso powder or the zest of an orange along with a few tablespoons of fresh orange juice.

If you’re entertaining kids, add some sprinkles to the top of your fondue pot for a fun splash of color (and extra sugar, of course).



Chocolate fondue dipper ideas

Playing with your food is the best part of chocolate fondue, so get creative with your dippers. Sliced fruits like strawberries, oranges, kiwi, apples, pears and other berries are classic. You can make your fruits into a fun presentation by using fruit cutters to turn them into stars, hearts or little animals.

If you’re in a baking mood, angel food cake, shortbread and rice krispie treats are also great when dipped in chocolate Or, keep it simple and use marshmallows, caramels, pretzels or graham crackers.

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips (or dark chocolate or white chocolate, whatever you prefer)

1 teaspoon vanilla

Sliced fruit (strawberries, bananas, raspberries, apples, pears, or whatever sounds good to you)

Angel food cake, cut into 1-inch pieces

Marshmallows, pretzels or graham crackers

Directions:

Step 1: Make a double boiler by simmering a few inches of water in a medium pot. Add a heat-safe metal or glass bowl on top of the pot, making sure the bowl is secure and the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water.

Step 2: Heat 1 cup heavy cream in double boiler until warm.

Step 3: Add 12 ounces of chocolate chips, stirring quickly and constantly until the chocolate is fully melted.

Step 4: Add in 1 teaspoon of vanilla and stir until combined.

Step 5: Remove from heat and transfer to a fondue pot, set on its lowest setting.

Step 6: Enjoy your fondue! Skewer sliced fruit, marshmallows, angel food cake or whatever you feel like and dip into the fondue.

