Homemade Easter Marshmallows

For the Colored Sugar, place sugar in large resealable plastic bag. Select your desired Marshmallow Variation in the tips section below and add the designated amount of Food Color with the sugar. Seal bag and knead gently until color is evenly distributed. Spread colored sugar in thin layer on large rimmed baking sheet and break up any large lumps. Allow to dry thoroughly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Sift or press through sieve, if needed. Spray 13x9 baking dish with no stick cooking spray then coat with some of the colored sugar. Set aside.

For the Marshmallows, microwave 1/2 cup of the water, sugar and corn syrup in medium microwavable bowl on HIGH 7 minutes. Stir to dissolve sugar. Microwave on HIGH 5 minutes longer. (Mixture will have a slight yellow tint.) Carefully remove hot bowl from microwave.

Place remaining 1/2 cup water in large mixer bowl. Sprinkle with gelatin. Let stand 5 minutes. Gradually beat in hot syrup mixture with whisk attachment on medium-low speed. Beat 8 minutes. Increase speed to medium-high. Beat 10 to 12 minutes longer or until mixture is fluffy, shiny and at least tripled in volume. Beat in vanilla.

Spread marshmallow mixture in prepared dish. Smooth top with a spatula. Sprinkle some more of the colored sugar on top to coat. Let stand at room temperature overnight or refrigerate at least 3 hours. Reserve remaining colored sugar in large resealable plastic bag or airtight container.

Cut marshmallows with 1- to 2-inch Easter cookie cutters. Add marshmallows in batches to reserved colored sugar in bag; toss to coat well. Shake off excess. Store marshmallows in airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.