50 Things You Need to Cook Between Now and Labor Day

This month, while walking up and down the grocery aisles and through farmers market stalls, you may notice something special: the plumpness of succulent, ripe fruits; the bright, vivid colors; and the intense crispness and freshness of every bit of produce. In the world of food, this is (arguably) the most wonderful time of the year; this is the time when summer’s best fruits and vegetables are just pleading to be picked up and taken home.

August is here bringing with it the best of summer: we have corn, tomatoes, zucchini and eggplants; for fruit we are blessed with blueberries, and peaches, and plums. Plus, seafood fans get excited: we have just entered Alaskan salmon fishing season.

These recipes will keep you well, and seasonally, fed with summery salads and soups; grilled fish, vegetables, burgers, and steaks; chilly desserts; and more. This collection honors the summer season and seeks to showcase the deliciousness of ripe flavors at their peak of production. Many of the follow recipes even have minimalist ingredient lists, letting the true nature of the main element shine true.

There are only 49 days left of official summer, and only 32 until Labor Day. So eat cook up, eat up, and keep on enjoying summertime.