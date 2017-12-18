  1. Home
The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State

Editor
The most magical illuminated extravaganzas in the country
Christmas lights
Dreamstime

You don't have to travel far to see a Christmas spectacular.

There are a few things that no holiday season is complete without. Cookies, of course. Time spent with family. A fun gift exchange game, perhaps. And Christmas lights. Yes, every year, everyday homes, hotels, town squares, gardens, and zoos transform from their normal state to a wondrous winter landscape. Even though you know that these lights are simply illuminated bulbs, there’s something particularly magical about the displays that truly makes a December complete.

Merry Christmas!



For The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State Gallery, click here.

No matter where you live in the United States, you don’t have to travel too terribly far to see a fantastic Christmas light display. From the shores of Florida and Maine to the wild and wonderful Midwest to the West Coast states of California and Washington, each and every state has one standout Christmas light display that is an absolute must-visit destination.

Whether it’s a home or street that goes all out for the holiday season, a zoo or botanical garden that decks the halls to get wintertime visitors, a hotel that transforms into a true ice castle, or a motor speedway that allows you to drive on its path (at a reasonable pace), your state has a Christmas light display that’s a true marvel. What is it? Click here to find out.

