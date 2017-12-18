The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State

There are a few things that no holiday season is complete without. Cookies, of course. Time spent with family. A fun gift exchange game, perhaps. And Christmas lights. Yes, every year, everyday homes, hotels, town squares, gardens, and zoos transform from their normal state to a wondrous winter landscape. Even though you know that these lights are simply illuminated bulbs, there’s something particularly magical about the displays that truly makes a December complete.
KFC Japan's new fried chicken doesn't smell like anything so you can take it on the train
The beer will launch in conjunction with the winter solstice
Traditionally, doctors warn against eating deli meats during pregnancy