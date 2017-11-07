The Ultimate Gingerbread Cookies

In the spirit of the holidays, The Carolina Inn, A Destination Hotel is celebrating National Gingerbread Cookie Day (November 21) by offering a delicious gingerbread cookie, complete with antlers for the kiddos. These sweet-as-sin cookies, designed by Pastry Chef Annika Loureiro, will be offered on-site for guests and available to take home. If making these in the comfort of your home is more your style, you can do so by using the simple recipe below!
Enjoy!
Measure out full recipe and have everything on hand ready to begin. In a small sauté pan heated over medium heat toss in all ground spices, once you can smell everything. Pull off heat and place on flour, mix all dry together. Set aside. In a large mixer cream the butter and sugar until fluffy, add half of the dry ingredients.
With mixer running, add molasses followed by the eggs. Once all have been added, finish with the rest of the dry ingredients. Mix until all the same color. Wrap dough in portions and refrigerate at least 2 hours, once cold roll out between sprayed parchment paper.
Cut out shapes. Chill before baking to prevent spreading. Bake at 350ºF for 12 minutes.