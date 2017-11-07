  1. Home
The Ultimate Gingerbread Cookies
The Carolina Inn’s recipe for fantastic holiday cookies
Nov 7, 2017 | 2:52 pm
By
Editor
gingerbread cookies
Carolina Inn

In the spirit of the holidays, The Carolina Inn, A Destination Hotel is celebrating National Gingerbread Cookie Day (November 21) by offering a delicious gingerbread cookie, complete with antlers for the kiddos. These sweet-as-sin cookies, designed by Pastry Chef Annika Loureiro, will be offered on-site for guests and available to take home. If making these in the comfort of your home is more your style, you can do so by using the simple recipe below! 

Enjoy!

24
Servings
121
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1/2 tablespoon ginger
  • 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/8 teaspoons nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1.5 sticks butter
  • 1 1/4 cups brown sugar
  • 1 1/3 cups of black strap molasses
  • 2 eggs

Directions

Measure out full recipe and have everything on hand ready to begin. In a small sauté pan heated over medium heat toss in all ground spices, once you can smell everything. Pull off heat and place on flour, mix all dry together. Set aside. In a large mixer cream the butter and sugar until fluffy, add half of the dry ingredients.

With mixer running, add molasses followed by the eggs. Once all have been added, finish with the rest of the dry ingredients. Mix until all the same color. Wrap dough in portions and refrigerate at least 2 hours, once cold roll out between sprayed parchment paper.

Cut out shapes. Chill before baking to prevent spreading. Bake at 350ºF for 12 minutes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
10mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
17g
13%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Calcium, Ca
6mg
1%
Choline, total
10mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
8µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
15mg
5%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
57mg
8%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
18mg
1%
Water
25g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDA