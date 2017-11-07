The Ultimate Gingerbread Cookies

Measure out full recipe and have everything on hand ready to begin. In a small sauté pan heated over medium heat toss in all ground spices, once you can smell everything. Pull off heat and place on flour, mix all dry together. Set aside. In a large mixer cream the butter and sugar until fluffy, add half of the dry ingredients.

With mixer running, add molasses followed by the eggs. Once all have been added, finish with the rest of the dry ingredients. Mix until all the same color. Wrap dough in portions and refrigerate at least 2 hours, once cold roll out between sprayed parchment paper.

Cut out shapes. Chill before baking to prevent spreading. Bake at 350ºF for 12 minutes.