22 Of Julia Child's Favorite Food And Drink Spots In The US

Julia Child may have passed away on August 13, 2004, but her legacy and popularity appear to be as pervasive as ever. From books to series based on her life to reruns of her groundbreaking cooking show, "The French Chef," along with her charisma, zest for life, and knowledge of Julia continue to inspire. Not only was she a teacher of culinary technique, but she was also the ultimate fan of food and chefs, perpetually learning from them and uplifting young chefs on her many television shows. People wanted to know what she was eating and where she was eating it, something that continues to this day.

Fortunately, many places she frequented while living in Massachusetts and near Santa Barbara are still in business and thriving, allowing Juliaphiles to experience them. Thanks to the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience in conjunction with The Julia Child Foundation, fans can follow Child's footsteps around Santa Barbara County using a handy downloadable guide. Production of the HBO Max series "Julia" brought filming to some of her favorite places around Boston. From butcher shops to wineries to fine dining establishments, these are Julia Child's favorite food and drink spots in the U.S.