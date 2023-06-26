22 Of Julia Child's Favorite Food And Drink Spots In The US
Julia Child may have passed away on August 13, 2004, but her legacy and popularity appear to be as pervasive as ever. From books to series based on her life to reruns of her groundbreaking cooking show, "The French Chef," along with her charisma, zest for life, and knowledge of Julia continue to inspire. Not only was she a teacher of culinary technique, but she was also the ultimate fan of food and chefs, perpetually learning from them and uplifting young chefs on her many television shows. People wanted to know what she was eating and where she was eating it, something that continues to this day.
Fortunately, many places she frequented while living in Massachusetts and near Santa Barbara are still in business and thriving, allowing Juliaphiles to experience them. Thanks to the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience in conjunction with The Julia Child Foundation, fans can follow Child's footsteps around Santa Barbara County using a handy downloadable guide. Production of the HBO Max series "Julia" brought filming to some of her favorite places around Boston. From butcher shops to wineries to fine dining establishments, these are Julia Child's favorite food and drink spots in the U.S.
1. Union Oyster House - Boston, Massachusetts
Julia and Paul Child moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1961, where they resided for 40 years, making Boston her proverbial culinary playground. One of Child's favorite places to dine was the Union Oyster House, which appeared in the HBO Max series "Julia." The restaurant, which opened in 1828, is considered the oldest in the U.S. Its owner, Joe Milano, told reporters of WHDH in Boston that "she loved oysters, seafood, she was kinda the Renaissance lady."
The menu at the Union Oyster House appears somewhat frozen in time, serving oysters and clams on the half shell, various chowders, and an assortment of other fresh seafood prepared broiled, sautéed, grilled, and fried. It is also known for its live lobsters, which are boiled or broiled. It is a seafood lover's paradise that has garnered numerous accolades, including being designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2003.
2. Harvest - Cambridge, Massachusetts
Another regular stop for Child was the restaurant Harvest, which has been serving seasonally inspired and locally sourced meals since 1975. According to the current restaurant owner, she and Paul developed a strong bond with the original owners, Jane and Ben Thompson, spending numerous meals in their company. In fact, a table in the main dining room, which used to be her favorite, still carries the moniker "Julia's Corner."
According to restaurant lore, Child celebrated her 90th birthday at Harvest, during which she was served a ten-course tasting menu and ate every last bite, a testament to her insatiable appetite for fine food. Perhaps not unsurprisingly, the menu at Harvest is very seafood-forward, taking advantage of the bounty of the East Coast. Harvest also boasts an illustrious who's who list of former chefs, including Lydia Shire, Barbara Lynch, and Sara Moulton of Food Network fame.
3. Savenor's Market - Cambridge, Massachusetts
It would be hard to disentangle Julia Child from Savenor's Market, the famed butcher shop on Kirkland Street located a hop, skip, and a jump away from the old Child home. Opened in 1939, Savenor's Market was the brainchild of master butcher Jack Savenor, who made numerous guest appearances on "The French Chef" throughout its 11-year run. Indeed, thanks to the close friendship between Savenor and Child, Savenor's Market became a household name.
Now under the management of Jack's son Ron, Savenor's continues to provide premium meats, cut to order. It also supplies meat to many of the finest restaurants around Boston. While visiting, you must not miss seeing Child's name engraved on the sidewalk outside the shop. And if you happen to be at the Smithsonian touring her kitchen, you will see a photo of Child and Jack together as part of the exhibit.
4. Legal Sea Foods - Cambridge, Massachusetts
In 1968 the original Legal Sea Foods restaurant opened on Inman Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The offspring of the Legal Sea Foods fish market, this restaurant specialized in a pier-to-plate approach, taking the freshest seafood and preparing it simply. Julia Child was a frequent shopper at the fish market, purportedly purchasing fresh swordfish, tuna, and oysters. Julia also enjoyed a casual meal at the restaurant, which unfortunately burned down in 1980. While this location no longer exists, the Legal Sea Food brand has expanded into a franchise of dozens of restaurants nationwide, including a location off Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Because every location sources different fish, the exact menu varies by location daily. In fact, the company operates a state-of-the-art laboratory that tests all fish and seafood for safety before serving it to its patrons, making this a uniquely high-quality seafood experience.
5. Peach Farm - Boston, Massachusetts
According to a friend and confidante of Julia Child, famed chef Lydia Shire, another favorite dining place for the late Child was the Chinatown staple, Peach Farm. Though Child was known for her adoration of French food, anyone who knows something about her life will recall that she spent two years, between 1944 and 1945, as Chief of the OSS Registry, stationed in Ceylon, which is modern-day Sri Lanka, and Kunming, China, where she first met Paul Child.
This laid the foundation for her appreciation of Chinese culinary traditions, including its intricacy and distinct flavors. Peach Farm continues to offer an extensive menu of authentic Chinese delicacies, including seafood of all kinds, exotic soups made with fish heads or abalone, classic stir-fries, sizzling hot pots, Szechuan dishes, Moo Shoo dishes, fried rice, noodles, and Peking duck. You can dine in or get delivery throughout the Boston area.
6. In-N-Out Burger - Goleta, California
This might surprise some, but Child was not above stopping for some greasy fast food, especially a burger from In-N-Out Burger. Who can argue with that? Julia was known to frequent locations up and down the California coast, including the restaurant in Goleta. She sometimes entered the restaurant, prompting employees to gawk at her and ask if she was actually Julia Child.
Imagine a six-foot-two Julia Child ordering a burger and fries in her warbly high-pitched voice. Lore suggests Child kept a list of locations for In-N-Out in her purse so she'd never miss the chance to get her fix and that she once sent her assistant to an In-N-Out to smuggle in a burger to the hospital while recovering from knee surgery. We are guessing she got her burger loaded with cheese because that would seem like the French thing to do.
7. Costco Food Court - Goleta, California
The food court at Costco enjoys a cult-like following thanks to its affordable and delicious snacks that help satiate exhausted shoppers. It turns out that Child was yet another member of the steadfast groupies frequenting the Costco in Goleta, California. It is rumored that she couldn't resist a juicy hotdog from the food court, which may be a by-product of the time she and Paul spent stationed near Bonn, Germany, around 1954.
While she disliked the military housing they were forced to live in, she delighted in local culinary delicacies, like sausages and sauerbraten. While Costco now serves its Kirkland Signature Beef Wieners in its food court, before 2008, they served exclusively Hebrew National hot dogs, which would have been what she ate. Though both are 100% all-beef hot dogs, the Kirkland brand is 10% thicker than the Hebrew National dog, so you could say you now get more for your money.
8. Lucky's - Montecito, California
Montecito, California, was a special place for Child. She and Paul had an apartment in Montecito Shores during the 1980s before she settled down at Casa Dorinda from 2001 until she died in 2004. She reveled in taking strolls along Butterfly Beach, visiting the gardens at Ganna Walska's Lotusland before finishing the day with a bite at Lucky's.
This steakhouse, whose doors opened in 2000, was casual yet served delicious USDA prime beef and fresh seafood, prompting her to call it a "jolly place." The menu continues to have an old supper club vibe, with a giant shrimp cocktail appetizer, a French onion soup au gratinée (which seems like an ode to herself), plats du jour like chicken pot pie, meatloaf, and prime rib, and a Grand Marnier soufflé. We imagine Child washing any of these down with a nice glass of red Burgundy wine.
9. Pane e Vino - Montecito, California
While Child was not overly fond of Italian cuisine, purportedly telling Bob Spitz, author of the book "The Remarkable Life of Julia Child," that Italian sauces were "boring," during a one-month-long tour the two enjoyed of Sicily, she was a fan of Pane e Vino in Montecito. The restaurant, which opened in 1988, has long been known as one of the most authentic Italian restaurants in the city.
Perhaps, she grew to appreciate Italian food through her long friendship with the legendary chef Lidia Bastianich, who got her start on television with two guest appearances on Julia's Master Chefs Series. Whatever inspired her, we wonder if she had an affinity for the Sogliola Alla Griglia, a whole, grilled imported Dover Sole topped with a lemon butter sauce that is quite reminiscent of Sole Meunière, the first meal she ate in France at La Couronne in Rouen.
10. Esau's Café - Carpinteria, California
She spent many summers by the beach as a child growing up. One of the quaint beach towns that became a part of the fabric of her being was Carpinteria. Her first stop on one of her many visits always included a hearty breakfast at Esau's Café. The oldest continuously running breakfast restaurant in Santa Barbara County, Esau's is known for ample Midwestern portions and home cooking.
One of its biggest-selling breakfast treats is the top-secret buttermilk pancake recipe that has been served continuously since its invention 65 years ago. These pancakes are so beloved you can buy a pound of Esau's world-famous buttermilk pancake mix to take home as a souvenir. Without a doubt, Child would have loved these fluffy pancakes with a strong cup of El Salvadoran coffee, which in her mind was a must as an accompaniment to any kind of pastry, particularly buttery croissants.
11. Robitaille's Candies - Carpinteria, California
Another popular stop in Carpinteria for her as she visited the beach or Rose Story Farm was a trek to the legendary Robitaille's Candies. A third-generation family-owned operation that opened its doors in 1989, Robitaille's has the largest selection of handmade chocolates in Santa Barbara County, with over 800 varieties.
Its claim to fame was being selected in 1985 as the producer of the "Official Mint of the 50th Presidential Inauguration," which would have been Ronald Reagan's second term in office. As a lifelong staunch democrat, we are betting she skipped the inauguration mints, favoring one of the other delicacies, like something with rich chocolate reminiscent of a Reine de Saba cake or perhaps something with an almondy flavor akin to her beloved almond brittle.
12. The Nugget Bar and Grille - Summerland, California
After a day at the beach, she would often stop at The Nugget Bar and Grille for a quick dinner and a stiff drink before heading home. This rustic eatery with an old saloon vibe has a simple yet substantial menu with enormous burgers, sandwiches, steaks, seafood, chicken, and pasta dishes. It also has old-fashioned favorites like meatloaf, fish and chips, and beef stroganoff.
On weekends it offers a prime rib special, and there is a small but well-equipped wine list, which Child would have appreciated. We wonder if the recipe for prime rib was adapted from her cookbook and series "The Way To Cook," which was published in 1989 and included 800 recipes with full-color illustrations and an assortment of master recipes to help even the most basic cook become accomplished in the kitchen, including a standing rib roast.
13. Alma Rosa Winery - Solvang, California
Another road trip that she was fond of was a quick jaunt up and over the mountains to the central coast wine region of Santa Rita Hills, which boasts dozens of wineries, including the Alma Rosa Winery, where she'd spend the afternoon wine tasting with her friends and then owners of the vineyard, Richard and Thekla Sanford.
Richard Sanford has the notoriety of being the first person on the central coast to plant Pinot Noir grapes, which originated in the Burgundy region of France and were a favorite of hers, in 1971, recognizing that this geography was particularly hospitable to this grape varietal. The winery also successfully grew the Chardonnay varietal, a white grape originating in the Burgundy region of France. And this was the first vineyard in Santa Barbara County to obtain organic certification. Great views and fine-quality wine sounds like heaven for Child.
14. The Hitching Post 2 Restaurant - Buellton, California
What better way to wrap up a day of drinking wine on the central coast than a stop at The Hitching Post 2 restaurant? Opening in 1986, this restaurant specializes in "Santa Maria Style BBQ," which gets prepared over an open fire of red oak in the style of barbecue popularized by the indigenous Spanish Rancheros of the region. Owner and chef Frank Ostini is also one of the winemakers of Hartley-Ostini Hitching Post Wines.
This winery produces ten types of Pinot Noir, two Syrahs, a Merlot-Cabernet Franc blend named Generation Red, and the house wine served at the restaurant. Anyone who saw the critically acclaimed movie Sideways will recognize this joint, as several of the scenes between the leads, Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church, were filmed here, making this an even more distinct location for a quick pit stop, some great barbecue, and a great glass of wine.
15. La Super-Rica Taqueria - Santa Barbara, California
In and around her hometown, Child would frequent the Saturday morning farmer's market or catch a flick at the local Riviera Theater. She was also known for waiting in line to eat one of La Super-Rica Taqueria's legendary authentic Mexican tacos. Considered the best taco in Santa Barbara and one of the best in California, this little place used to be a hidden-away haunt. Now customers regularly wait over an hour to get a bite of the famed tacos she loved so well.
The corn tortillas and spicy habañero salsa are house-made, and the prices are ridiculously affordable. The most popular item seems to be the Super Rica Especial with pasilla peppers, cheese, and marinated pork al Pastor. The only thing that customers note is to be sure to bring cash. They don't take credit cards, and after waiting an hour and a half in line, you don't want to miss out.
16. La Paloma Café - Santa Barbara, California
Another restaurant with a Mexican twist that she enjoyed is La Paloma Café, which prides itself on making delicious food from scratch in the classic California ranchero style. It is not fussy but is focused on the best in seasonally grown local ingredients, making it fresh and tasty. The menu is modest, with just a handful of appetizers, salads, and entrées.
It is also a popular brunch stop, with classic Huevos Rancheros and Chilaquiles, as well as unique offerings like the chocolate hazelnut filled churros, sourdough banana pancakes with blueberry syrup, and a burnt ends bowl with a coffee bbq sauce. The patio is open year-round, where you can sip a cocktail and soak in the beautiful California sun, perhaps catching a whiff of the "Julia Child" roses growing in the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden. The bright butter-yellow-hued flowers were developed in 2004 and named by Child after herself.
17. Bouchon - Santa Barbara, California
It goes without saying that no discussion of the Santa Barbara culinary scene, especially not one focused on the original celebrity chef herself, Child, would be complete without mentioning the legendary Bouchon. Opening in 1998 and garnering numerous awards and accolades for its understated yet elegant ambiance and seasonal "as-fresh-and-as-local-as-possible" menu, this would have been the exact type of place she would have frequented for a special occasion.
In fact, its Instagram page features several photos of the icon in honor of her birthday, including one posing with the original chef of Bouchon, Charles Fredericks, in 1999. Bouchon also boasts an impressive wine list featuring wines from vineyards across the central California region, including selections from Child's beloved Alma Rosa Winery and Margerum Wine Company. This restaurant offers the perfect education on everything food and wine that made her fond of living in this region.
18. Santa Barbara Shellfish Company - Santa Barbara, California
Considered Santa Barbara's top attraction, Stearns Wharf is a delightful place to spend an afternoon taking a stroll, as she often did. Built in 1872, this is California's oldest working wood wharf, spanning 2,300 feet and housing 17 businesses on 3.8 acres, including the iconic Santa Barbara Shellfish Company. This staple began in 1979, selling lobster and abalone to locals. Now it offers a wide variety of seafood and shellfish, Child's favorite go-to.
Child's penchant for oysters on the half-shell dates back to her first meal at La Couronne in France, where she and Paul shared oysters on the half-shell with rye bread. In fact, when museum curators at the Smithsonian were taking inventory of the items in her kitchen for the exhibit there, they discovered several gadgets and serving utensils designed for enjoying oysters. It is just one of the many quirks about her that make her so lovable.
19. McConnell's Fine Ice Creams - Santa Barbara, California
What better way for Child to cool off on a hot summer Saturday while strolling at the Farmer's Market than a scoop of McConnell's Fine Ice Cream? This ice cream parlor, founded in 1949, was created to focus on the simplicity of making ice cream from scratch, with no fillers, no additives, and nothing but pure goodness. The original ice cream recipes were made using the European French Pot ice cream-making process.
These old-fashioned machines were encased in freezing salt water, which helps the cooled ice cream base to take in less air than conventional ice cream as the mechanical pot spins around, beating the ice cream from side to side. This dense ice cream has a rich mouthfeel that would have been similar to what she enjoyed on the streets of Paris. We wonder if she favored plain rich vanilla or deep dark chocolate.
20. Margerum Wine Company - Santa Barbara, California
Another of Child's favorite wineries to visit was the Margerum Wine Company. The brainchild of Doug Margerum, the Margerum Wine Company has produced limited-quantity wines since its inception in 2001. Its 18-acre Estate Vineyard is limited to growing strictly Rhône grape varietals, like Mourvèdre, Cinsault, and Picpoul.
These varieties pair ideally with some of Child's favorite foods, including Gratin Dauphinois, which originated in the Dauphiné region of Southeastern France between the Rhône Valley and the Alps. The white wines from this region are also particularly well suited for drinking alongside freshly shucked oysters and other fresh seafood, which, we know, were comfort foods for her. The Santa Barbara tasting room offers five wine-tasting flights and a full menu featuring dishes specifically designed to highlight its catalog of wines.
21. The Lark - Santa Barbara, California
The Lark is a quirky restaurant in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone, a district along the ocean that has sprung up with shops, art galleries, wine-tasting rooms, cafés, and restaurants. This waterfront area known as the American Riviera has a contemporary vibe taking advantage of converted warehouses and buzzing with energy that Julia would have adored. This small restaurant features locally sourced ingredients prepared in a distinctly elegant yet casual style. We imagine Julia would have been partial to the duck liver mousse, the roasted beef bone marrow, and the oysters on the half shell. She also would have thrived in the setting of the 24-seat communal table where she could have regaled other diners with her stories and entertained them with her boisterous joie de vivre.
22. Santa Barbara Winery - Santa Barbara, California
Frenchmen Pierre Lafond established the first post-prohibition commercial winery in Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Winery, in 1962. With his sights set on introducing predominantly French wines to the region, she naturally found a home there. Award-winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are the centers of the wine list at this winery, which is dedicated to producing its wines using sustainable farming practices.
The wine tasting room is now located along the waterfront in the Funk Zone and is part of the Urban Wine Trail. Visitors can enjoy wine tastings or sign up for the Wine Club, which is available in four shipments annually of three, six, or twelve bottles of red wine, white wine, or a mix, with each selection hand curated by winemaker Bruce McGuire. What better way to work through the recipes in "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" than with a bottle of wine that is Julia Child approved?