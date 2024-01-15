Molasses Is The Ingredient That'll Take Your BBQ Sauce From Good To Great

BBQ sauce is one of the most versatile sauces out there because it can be used in so many different types of meals. You can use this smokey sauce as a dip for french fries, basting baby back ribs, on a grilled chicken sandwich, or even drizzled over the chicken and cheese in a quesadilla. There's also a variety of different flavors and bases this condiment uses to suit everyone's palate like tomato, mustard, vinegar, and mayonnaise.

However, while this sauce is flavorful on its own, there's another easy way to take it to the next level by just adding some molasses to the mix. If you incorporate molasses when you make easy homemade BBQ sauce, it will get a serious upgrade in taste, texture, and even nutritional value. These enhancements are why molasses can take your BBQ sauce from simply satisfying to exceptional, adding a deliciously complex taste to any snack or meal.