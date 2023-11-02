What Is Steak Milanesa And How Is It Cooked?

Though Americans are certainly familiar with global cuisines like French, Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, or Indian, those are obviously far from the only options around the globe. Numerous cultures have dishes with which you might not be familiar, but which are absolutely delicious if you give them a chance. One such cuisine is Argentine food, with its deep and abiding love of beef. In particular, you'll want to try what essentially amounts to Argentina's national dish: steak Milanesa.

The first thing to know is that while the dish is technically "steak Milanesa," pretty much no one calls it that. Instead, the dish is typically referred to colloquially as "Milanesas," since it's rare to see Milanesas use any other cut of meat. Essentially, they're very thinly breaded, baked cuts of a specific kind of steak marinated and tenderized in a very specific way.

Given their similarity to schnitzel and other European fare, the dish likely came over to Argentina in the country's large wave of Italian immigration during the late 18th and 19th centuries. Those immigrants brought with them Italian cooking techniques as well as a unique affinity for beef.