11 Costco Items That Have Changed Over The Years

Costco shoppers are a loyal bunch that closely monitor changes to its product lineup. Members of the warehouse club frequently take to social media sites such as Reddit (namely the wildly popular fan-run Costco subreddit) to talk about everything from the latest grocery introductions to ingredient changes, price adjustments, or taste differences in the products. Within these online communities, Costco subscribers have unraveled puzzles such as why their Costco butter doesn't work as well in recipes and why its food court chicken bake doesn't taste the same as it used to, among other unexpected changes to their grocery favorites.

No category at Costco is unaffected. While the warehouse club's $1.50 hot dog and drink combo deal famously remains unwavering, the rest of the food court isn't necessarily resistant to change. Nor is Costco's private label brand, Kirkland Signature, which has seen its fair share of changes through the years. As you'll see, Costco has changed several popular grocery items over the years. Keep scrolling to see if any of your favorites have been impacted.