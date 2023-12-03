Oil Is The Secret To Effortlessly Peeling Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard boiled eggs are nutritious and delicious, which makes them the perfect healthy snack. Despite their many wonderful attributes, peeling a hard boiled egg is often easier said than done. If you struggle with getting the shell off cleanly and efficiently, oil is just the ingredient for you. By adding oil to the water before boiling the eggs, you might find that the subsequent peeling process is much less labor-intensive.

Even better, this method is efficient, since you only need about a tablespoon of oil to pull off the impressive trick. This works because eggshells are permeable, which means that oil in the boiling water can make its way into the shell while the egg is cooking. When the time comes for you to peel the egg, the oil will help the shell break cleanly from the interior, thereby creating a far more easy process. As for the type of oil to use in the water, you're free to use whatever sort you have hanging around in your pantry.