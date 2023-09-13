Avoid These 12 Mistakes With Hard-Boiled Eggs

At first glance, making hard-boiled eggs might seem easy. After all, the recipe only involves a few key ingredients, like water and, well, eggs. Plus, the whole process ostensibly involves throwing eggs into hot water, bringing them to a boil, and enjoying a perfectly cooked specimen.

In practice, however, the reality of making hard-boiled eggs is a little bit more complicated than that. Indeed, many home chefs struggle to whip up this delicious treat. Many find themselves producing a final product that is too jiggly inside, or even one that contains that dreaded green yolk. Plus, don't even get us started about the plight of an eggshell that just won't peel off. How many times have you tried to remove the shell, only to find the whole egg crumbling in your hands? Probably at least a few times too many.

The good news is that if you are hoping to make egg salad or even classic deviled eggs, all is not lost. There are a few tried and true tactics that you can employ to ensure that your eggs will come out as perfect as possible. From buying fresh produce to trying to peel your final product whole, these are some of the mistakes to avoid when making hard-boiled eggs.