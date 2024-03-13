Consider Your Slow Cooker For Your Next Batch Of Hard-Boiled Eggs

When most people are craving boiled eggs, whether that's hard or soft-boiled, they turn to a pot of water and their stovetop. However, you can actually make boiled eggs with a different kitchen appliance — your slow cooker.

When you make hard-boiled eggs, it usually only takes about 15 minutes to cook them. With a slow cooker, it takes between 2 and 3 hours. The plus side of the slow cooker, however, is that you don't have to stand over a pot and monitor your eggs. Instead, you can just dump them in the crockpot and let it work its magic.

On top of that, slow cookers are large enough that you can cook quite a few eggs at once. If you're prepping something like deviled eggs for a party, this can save you from having to cook multiple batches. And you don't run the risk of over or undercooking your eggs.