What Makes Cooking Wine Different From The Stuff You'd Drink?

Whenever you're enjoying a delicious meal, you'll need a beverage to wash it down. One of the most desirable drinks to imbibe alongside your meal is wine. If you are choosing a bottle or two for your next dinner party, there are a slew of essential wine-pairing recommendations that you should heed. Whether your chosen bottle is red or white, and regardless of which grape goes into it, there is one particular type of wine that is fundamentally different from the other options.

Wine can either be for drinking or cooking. The distinction between these two types is primarily quality. Subsequently, cooking wine is cheaper than the higher-quality drinking options. However, before you snag a bottle of bargain bin vino to toss into your next meal, you should know that there is a prevalent notion that you should only cook with wine you would drink. Cooking wine has a higher alcohol content than other varieties, and it usually contains extra salt, sugar, and preservatives. While these additives can help the wine withstand the heat of cooking, they also detract from the wine's overall flavor profile.