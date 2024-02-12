The Red Wine Ratio Tip For Restaurant-Worthy Braised Short Ribs

If you need a date night dish that oozes eloquence, you can't go wrong with decadent and savory short ribs. That's assuming you have several hours to let them braise in a slow cooker, of course. The best way to cook beef short ribs is to let them stew in a sauce until they become so tender they're falling off the bone. Braising short ribs involves sizzling them on a stovetop until they're a nice brown then slow-cooking them in a braising liquid.

For many, the sauce is the key, and you will want a braising sauce packed with flavor but also complements the heartiness of the beef. The biggest hang-up many home cooks have when creating a base for the braising liquid is determining the ratio between red wine to beef stock. However, it actually couldn't be simpler. Since you want a rich sauce that brings out the flavors of your beef, opt for more red wine than beef stock. As a general rule of thumb, go with a single 750ml bottle of red wine. There's no need to break out the measuring cups. After pouring in the red wine, fill the rest of the space with beef stock.

You can also add in some other ingredients to help complement the beef. Dice and sautée onions, carrots, garlic, and celery in oil and mix with tomato paste. This will give a sweet zest to your sauce.