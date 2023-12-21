Skirt Steak Vs Flank: Which Is Better For Taco Night?
When taco night rolls around, sometimes it's nice to treat yourself to something a little fancier than the usual chicken or bean filling. Steak can be an upscale treat, but choosing the right kind of meat cut to stuff your tortillas with can be a challenge in itself. Which beef is best for a taco night?
Two of the more affordable cuts of steak you can bring home to prepare for tacos are skirt steak and flank steak. These budget-friendly beef cuts are both tasty in their own right, but there are small differences in shape and taste.
Ultimately, the choice between these cuts is up to personal taste: skirt steak is thinner, beefier, and tougher, while flank steak is thicker and more tender but has a much milder flavor. For simple tacos without heavy seasonings or toppings, go with flank steak tacos; if you're planning on loading your tacos up with lots of extra flavors, choose skirt steak.
Differences between skirt and flank steak
Meat that comes from different regions of the cow will naturally have differences in taste and texture, and such is the case with the skirt and flank steak. Skirt steak is taken from the cow's belly under the ribs; this area of the cow is often in movement, so the meat has little fat and tends to be tough. There are two variations: inside and outside skirt steak. Outside skirt steak has a membrane on it that must be removed; most skirt steak you can pick up at a butcher or grocery store will be the inside skirt.
Flank steak, meanwhile, is taken from towards the back of the cow near its belly. Flank steak also has little fat and can be tough, but not quite as tough as the skirt. This meat has long muscle fibers that run through it, which cause it to have a distinctly chewy texture, though a careful cooking process and cutting the meat against the grain can help ensure a more tender product when preparing it.
How to prepare steak for tacos
With your meat selected, it's time to cook the steak and prepare it for your tacos. Though both skirt and flank steak can have some chew to them, prepping them in the proper way will yield tender and delicious results.
One way to tenderize a traditionally tough and chewy cut of meat is to allow it to marinade before cooking. The acidity in the marinade denatures proteins in the tough meat, softening them and allowing openings for flavor to seep in. For tacos, a marinade with a little lime juice, orange juice, or both works well to provide that pop of citrus brightness and get those muscle fibers relaxed. Steak can be marinated for up to a day, but two hours is the minimum for noticeable results.
Overcooking and undercooking steak can both lead to chewiness as well, so be sure to cook the steak to a nice medium or medium-rare doneness, about 130 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and then let the meat rest before cutting. Slice the pieces nice and thin so you get bite-sized chunks or strips in each mouthful. With these tips in mind, you'll be on your way to a better steak taco night.