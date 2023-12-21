Skirt Steak Vs Flank: Which Is Better For Taco Night?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When taco night rolls around, sometimes it's nice to treat yourself to something a little fancier than the usual chicken or bean filling. Steak can be an upscale treat, but choosing the right kind of meat cut to stuff your tortillas with can be a challenge in itself. Which beef is best for a taco night?

Two of the more affordable cuts of steak you can bring home to prepare for tacos are skirt steak and flank steak. These budget-friendly beef cuts are both tasty in their own right, but there are small differences in shape and taste.

Ultimately, the choice between these cuts is up to personal taste: skirt steak is thinner, beefier, and tougher, while flank steak is thicker and more tender but has a much milder flavor. For simple tacos without heavy seasonings or toppings, go with flank steak tacos; if you're planning on loading your tacos up with lots of extra flavors, choose skirt steak.