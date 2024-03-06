A Sommelier Explains Why Potato Chip Texture Impacts Which Wine You Should Pair It With

When dreaming up food and wine pairings, dinner hosts and chefs usually focus on high-end fare, like expensive cuts of red meat and fresh seafood. While picking a wine to pair with scallops is certainly essential, let's be honest: Many home food and wine pairings aren't quite as fancy. In reality, corks are just as likely to be popped alongside a bowl of crunchy potato chips and a good movie as they are at an extravagant dinner party.

However, wine pairings still matter, even when it comes to snack foods. In the case of wine and potato chips, sommelier Matt Strauch has a few thoughts. Strauch, the general manager of Denver wine bar Noble Riot, believes that the texture of a chip — whether it's flat and smooth or rough with ridges — plays a strong role in an appropriate wine pairing. According to Strauch, the chips should be served alongside a wine with a body type that aligns with the texture of the chip. This pairing method ensures that the wine complements the chip's crunch and, in some cases, can even enhance the flavor of the wine.