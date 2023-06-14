How To Pair Wine With Scallops Like A Sommelier

Sommeliers go to school for years to learn how to perfectly pair wines — down to the region, vineyard, and year — with any possible dish. No one would expect that level of know-how from the average diner. But with some handy tips from sommeliers, you can make excellent choices when buying wine to go with scallops, depending on how the dish is being prepared.

The first rule of pairing wine with scallops is to keep it light and bright. Something with a good acidity generally always goes over well. Though that often means white wine, it doesn't have to — the old "rule" of never pairing red wine with seafood isn't quite true, as long as you're not reaching for a big, bold, heavy red. Although they can be prepared with pungent ingredients, scallops are delicate, subtle, and sweet. The last thing you want to do is pick a wine that overwhelms them. The wine should be dry or off-dry unless the scallops are served in a very spicy preparation, in which case they can stand up to a touch more residual sweetness.

The best, most versatile white wines are going to be dry riesling, albariño, Bourgogne Blanc, and pinot gris. If you need a red wine, lighter-bodied gamay wines like Beaujolais will do the trick. Does your favorite wine make the cut with the pros?