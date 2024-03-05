The Best Wines To Pair With Popular Potato Chip Flavors, According To An Expert

One of the upsides to living through our current era is that we can do wild stuff, like seriously pair wine with potato chips — free from the judgment of snobs and people otherwise incapable of enjoying their lives. In fact, Matt Strauch, a sommelier and the general manager of Denver, Colorado's Noble Riot restaurant, was kind enough to share some pointers specifically about pairing wine and potato chips with Daily Meal. Starting with the basics, he tackled the question of which wine goes best with regular salted potato chips.

"The best type of wine to pair with classic salted potato chips is a refreshing sparkling wine, like a dry (brut) cava, Franciacorta, or Champagne," Strauch said. "The bubbles cleanse the palate, while the acidity complements the saltiness of the chips, creating a delightful contrast." Champers and chips? This is beginning to sound like a potentially lucrative franchise. Since you've already broken out the bubbly, consider kicking your chips up a notch with a dose of nuanced salinity by enjoying the crisp, savory spuds with spoonfuls of briny caviar to round things out in style.